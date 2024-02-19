BAFTA 2024: Christopher Nolan Wins Best Director Award For 'Oppenheimer'

Oppenheimer was nominated in 13 categories at BAFTA 2024 awards (File)

UK-US director Christopher Nolan on Sunday won his first best director BAFTA for "Oppenheimer", the hit biopic on the father of the atomic bomb.

Having previously lost out despite numerous commercial successes such as "Inception" and "The Dark Knight", the UK-born filmmaker won out against Jonathan Glazer ("The Zone of Interest"), Justine Triet ("Anatomy of a Fall"), Alexander Payne ("The Holdovers"), Bradley Cooper ("Maestro") and Andrew Haigh ("All of Us Strangers").

