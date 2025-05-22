On Camera, Chilling Moment Woman Admitted To Killing Her Baby 30 Years Ago

A New York woman calmly confessed to burning and strangling her baby boy in an Albany park about 30 years ago.

A video, from the time of her interrogation in September 2024, shows the startling moment Keri Mazzuca, 52, confessed to killing her newborn son in 1997. She placed his body in a burnt cloth in a flowerbed close to the Moses statue in Albany, New York.

A Freedom of Information Law request led to the release of the police interview. Mazzuca was charged with manslaughter in April 2025.

The woman was interrogated last year over the death of "Baby Moses" after DNA testing on the baby's remains led investigators to her, News10 reported.

Mazzuca provided a sample for the technology, which was reportedly used to apprehend Joseph James DeAngelo, the Golden State Killer, and Rex Heuermann, the alleged Gilgo Beach serial killer, The New York Post reported.

According to the footage provided by the Albany County District Attorney's Office, Mazzuca confessed with apparent casual indifference after being shown a graphic image of the newborn's burned remains.

She denied setting Baby Moses on fire, saying the infant had died in the bathtub during childbirth and that she had given the body to a "random person" at the park after placing it in a bag.

Mazzuca calmly told the officer, "I did it," before trying to defend her horrible action when she was in her mid-twenties.

"I got pregnant. I gave birth to the baby. The baby died after I gave birth in my bathtub. I was not sure of how to get rid of it," she told the cops, still not showing any remorse.

Detectives told Mazzuca that her story did not add up and that an autopsy revealed Baby Moses had not died of natural causes.

"I was unsure about what to do," Mazzuca calmly acknowledged, before adding, "I set the baby on fire. It was dead."

Mazzuca was arrested in September 2024, 27 years after the child's death, based on DNA evidence.

Judge Roger McDonough of Albany County Court sentenced Keri Mazzuca of Altamont to 25 years in jail for her role in the murder of her newborn son.She entered a guilty plea in February.

She also received a sentence for interfering with physical evidence, beginning simultaneously with the manslaughter accusation. After her release, she will also be on probation for five years.