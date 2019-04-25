Australia's Daily Telegraph Prints Pages From Rival Sydney Morning Herald

The Sydney Morning Herald opinion page which was printed inside the Daily Telegraph newspaper.

One of Australia's most popular tabloids has blamed a printing error after pages from a rival newspaper appeared in its Thursday edition.

The Sydney-based Daily Telegraph accidentally printed two pages of the Sydney Morning Herald, reports the BBC.

The pages include a letter calling for action to tackle climate change.

The Telegraph has apologised for the mistake and said it happened during the production process.

Good morning readers, today @DailyTelegraph printed 2 pages from The Sydney Morning Herald in some editions. Both papers share the same printing facility in Sydney's west and the error happened during the production process. We apologise for any confusion this has caused. pic.twitter.com/PzGSeLjlmH — The Daily Telegraph (@dailytelegraph) April 24, 2019

"Both papers share the same printing facility in Sydney's west," it said in a statement posted to Twitter. "We apologise for any confusion this has caused."

The mistake was spotted by a number of readers who were quick to see the funny side.

"No need to apologise," wrote Sydney Morning Herald journalist Kate McClymont adding "Having some (Herald) pages is a reader bonus."

"Might have been someone's last day on the job," a Twitter user said.

"Extreme cost cutting? From sharing printing facilities to now sharing (the) same newspaper," another wrote.

