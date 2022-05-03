Australia's Contribution To War Effort Will Go Down In Ukraine's History Books, Says President Zelensky

Zelensky warned about Russia's willingness to capture nuclear power plants. (File)

Amid the ongoing war, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky issued a plea for Australia to do more to help fight off the Russian invasion of his nation, declaring the support already offered will go down in history.

Ukraine's president has a message for Australia. SUNDAY on #60Mins, the exclusive interview with Volodymyr Zelensky from inside his secret war room. pic.twitter.com/mCehS2at2W — 60 Minutes Australia (@60Mins) April 28, 2022

In an interview on CBS News'60 minutes, Mr Zelensky spoke about the horrors he has seen, the threat to Europe of a nuclear attack, the war's effect on his family and what it feels like to have a target on his head. He also spoke about the importance of the waves of support that have come from the international community, including Australia, to his country's month-long fight to repel a much larger army some thought would triumph in weeks or days.

"I have to be very thankful to Australian people," Mr Zelensky said, adding, “You helped us already and it's true but we need more, it's also true.”

"I'm sorry. I'm president of war country, country at war… I think you understand my feelings, that is main thing. Ukraine will always remember. It will be written in our historical books about your (Australia's) help, thanks a lot,” the Ukrainian President said.

It is to mention that Mr Zelensky's comments come at a key point in the war for Ukraine's survival. In the 60 Minutes interview, when asked about his thoughts on Russian war crimes against the Ukrainian people, Mr Zelensky said that he felt “pain, anger” and “desire for revenge”. “And then after than came a lack of understanding, how could you do something to people, to humanity? How could you torture that many people?” he added.

The former comedian and TV star stated that he is not afraid to show some sort of weakness. "You can lose your humanity and I want not to lose it. I want to keep my humanity and that is why I'm watching all of it. I'm looking at photos,” he said. Mr Zelensky also went on to say that getting used to war is the “worst possible habit”.

Further, in the same interview, Mr Zelensky also warned about Russia's willingness to capture nuclear power plants, such as the one at the site of the Chornobyl disaster. He said that one cannot expect anything from the Russian leadership that they will not be using nuclear weapons. The Ukrainian leader emphasised that it's his people, and soldiers, who are fighting and suffering the most.