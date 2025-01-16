Australian Woman Poisoned Baby For Cash And Clicks, Amasses $37,000

An Australian woman has been arrested and charged after she poisoned a one-year-old baby and posted videos of the infant in distress to gain social media following and donations, according to a report in CNN. The unnamed 34-year-old woman from Sunshine Coast, Queensland allegedly administered "several unauthorised prescription and pharmacy medicines" to the girl who was known to her, without medical approval, from August 6 to October 15, 2024.

The woman has been widely reported in local media to be the baby's mother but the police have not officially confirmed this. She is accused of raising just over $37,000 via GoFundMe by publicising the baby's plight. After the reports of her deceit came out, the online fundraising platform is now working to return the money to donors.

"Proactive refunds are being issued to all donors as part of our ongoing commitment to protecting Australian generosity," a GoFundMe spokesperson told ABC News.

As per the Queensland Police, the woman disregarded medical advice about a health condition that the child was suffering from and was hospitalised for. She went to great lengths to obtain the unauthorised medicines and administered them to the infant, whose condition did not improve.

Her plot of deceit was uncovered when medical staff at a Brisbane hospital where the child had been treated for a serious medical condition, grew suspicious of the woman and called the police.

Police conduct investigation

After taking steps to protect the child, the police started building the case. They spoke to medical experts, analysed the woman's social media footprint and conducted tests that revealed the presence of unauthorised medicine in the child's system.

"There are no words to describe just how repulsive offences of this nature are," Queensland detective inspector Paul Dalton told reporters.

"There is no excuse for hurting a child, particularly one so young that is totally dependent on adults to care and love for them."

The police informed that the accused has been charged with five counts of administering poison with intent to harm, three counts of preparation to commit crimes with dangerous things and one count each of torture, making child exploitation material and fraud.

The woman is scheduled to appear at Brisbane Magistrates Court on Friday (Jan 17).