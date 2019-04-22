Australian Man Arrested With Satellite Phone At Jaipur Airport

Australian citizen could not furnish documents and permission for carrying the satellite phone.

An Australian citizen was arrested after he was allegedly found carrying a satellite phone at Jaipur airport on Monday, police said.

The satellite phone was recovered from the possession of Corbett during checking before boarding a Delhi-bound flight, DCP (East) Rahul Jain said.

He could not furnish documents and permission for carrying the satellite phone.

"He is being interrogated," the DCP added.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.