Australian Bar Slammed For Introducing Cocktail As Tribute To Matthew Perry

Matthew Perry died at the age of 54.

A popular bar in Adelaide, Australia, has issued an apology following severe backlash against a cocktail tribute to the 'FRIENDS' actor Matthew Perry who died on October 28. The Unley introduced an $18 cocktail named 'Chandler Bing' in honour of the character played by the actor in the sitcom, as per a report in News.com.au. The cocktail, which had Southern Comfort, peach schnapps, cranberry juice, fresh lime, and sugar, was introduced as the "cocktail of the month."

In a now-deleted Instagram post, the pub wrote, "A tribute to our sarcastic king. We present to you, The Chandler Bing." However, The Unley's social media account received backlash for this well-intentioned act. Many labelled the act as "insensitive" with regards to Mr Perry's struggle with alcohol and drug addiction.

"This feels so wrong considering he battled alcoholism," said a user. "Anyone who's seen his interviews and read his book would know that Friends was actually not what he wanted to be remembered for, his words, not mine," said another user.

The Unley then made the decision to take the Chandler Bing cocktail off of their drinks menu in light of the backlash. The bar, in a statement, expressed their sincere apologies for any inconvenience the tribute may have caused while emphasising that their intention was to pay respect to a much-loved actor and icon. "The cocktail was intended as a tribute to a beloved actor and icon; however, we recognise that this was an error in judgment and have removed the cocktail. We are deeply regretful of any hurt that this has caused," a spokesperson said.

Mr Perry was found unresponsive in his hot tub and was believed to have drowned in his Los Angeles home. His death was not caused by meth or fentanyl overdose, according to The Evening Standard. Citing an initial toxicology report, the outlet said that the 54-year-old did not have fentanyl or methamphetamine in his system at the time of his death. However, it is yet to be determined if other prescription medication played a role in Me Perry's death, the outlet further said.

This comes a day after the Los Angeles County medical examiner's office said an autopsy on Mr Perry's body was complete, but his exact cause of death will be revealed by a detailed toxicology report, which can take weeks.