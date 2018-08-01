ISIS Inspired Bangladeshi Student To Stand Trial For Stabbing Landlord

The accused was trying to carry out an Islamic State terror group-inspired attack. (Representational)

A Melbourne court on Wednesday committed a Bangladeshi student to stand trial in the Supreme Court during a brief hearing.

Momena Shoma, 24, appeared at the Melbourne Magistrates' Court in connection with the stabbing of her landlord Roger Singaravelu, 54, in the neck on February 9 while he was sleeping alongside his young daughter.

Mr Singaravelu and his wife also attended the hearing, Efe news reported.

Shoma was charged with attempted murder and engaging in an act of terrorism, according to local media reports. The magistrate entered a plea of not guilty on her behalf.

Mr Singaravelu was hosting the Bangladeshi woman at his home as part of a university homestay programme.

Advertisement

Investigations into the incident allegedly revealed that Shoma was trying to carry out an Islamic State terror group-inspired attack.

Australian police have charged 85 people with terrorism offences since the country raised the security alert on September 12, 2014.

In November, the Australian authorities arrested a man who was allegedly planning to shoot at people coming to Federation Square in downtown in Melbourne for New Year celebrations.

In 2014, Iranian national Man Haron Monis laid siege to a cafe in Sydney for 17 hours, in which two were killed.