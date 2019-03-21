Australia Braces For Powerful Twin Cyclones, Declares Emergency

CNN quoted the Australian Meteorological Department as saying that Cyclone Trevor, the equivalent of a category three or four hurricane, is expected to strengthen and hit the eastern side of the Gulf of Carpentaria on Saturday.

World | | Updated: March 21, 2019 17:05 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Australia Braces For Powerful Twin Cyclones, Declares Emergency

The winds are expected to gather speed of up to 155 miles per hour. (Representational)


Canberra: 

Australia on Thursday declared a state of emergency and evacuated people from its Northern Territory as the region braces itself for two cyclones which are expected to make landfall in the coming weekend.

CNN quoted the Australian Meteorological Department as saying that Cyclone Trevor, the equivalent of a category three or four hurricane, is expected to strengthen and hit the eastern side of the Gulf of Carpentaria on Saturday. The winds are expected to gather speed of up to 155 miles per hour (250 kilometres per hour), along with heavy rains and storm.

In the west of Trevor, Cyclone Veronica has also started gaining momentum since Wednesday. It is equivalent of a category three hurricane and expected to make a landfall on Sunday.



Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Australia CycloneCyclone Australia

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Nirav ModiSpring Equinox Holi SongsHolika DahanElection 2019Live TVIPL 2019PNR StatusEntertainment NewsUpcoming MoviesIPL TicketsSamjhauta Blast CasePriyanka GandhiPM ModiHoli 2019

................................ Advertisement ................................