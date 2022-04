Aung San Suu Kyi was accused of accepting a bribe of $600,000 cash and gold bars. (File)

A Myanmar junta court on Wednesday found ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi guilty of corruption and sentenced her to five years in prison, a source familiar with the matter said.

In the latest round of a legal onslaught against the 76-year-old Nobel laureate, Suu Kyi was accused of accepting a bribe of $600,000 cash and gold bars.

