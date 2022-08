Attack On Salman Rushdie: US President Joe Biden condemned the attack on Salman Rushdie

US President Joe Biden condemned the "vicious attack" on Salman Rushdie, as the author remained hospitalized Saturday after being stabbed in New York.

In a statement praising Rushdie for his "refusal to be intimidated or silenced," Biden said that he and his wife, Jill, "together with all Americans and people around the world, are praying for his health and recovery."

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)