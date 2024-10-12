Atomic Bomb Survivors, 2024 Nobel Peace Prize Winners, Warn Of Nuclear War Risk

Leaders of the group of atomic bomb survivors awarded this year's Nobel Peace Prize emphasised on Saturday the present risk from nuclear weapons and renewed their call to abolish nuclear weapons.

"There is currently a risk of nuclear war... we must eliminate that risk," Terumi Tanaka, the co-head of the Nihon Hidankyo group said at a press conference, without specifying any countries.

In awarding the survivors, the Nobel Prize committee highlighted the Japanese group's decades-long work to rid the world of nuclear weapons.



