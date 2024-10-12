Advertisement

Atomic Bomb Survivors, 2024 Nobel Peace Prize Winners, Warn Of Nuclear War Risk

In awarding the survivors, the Nobel Prize committee highlighted the Japanese group's decades-long work to rid the world of nuclear weapons.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Atomic Bomb Survivors, 2024 Nobel Peace Prize Winners, Warn Of Nuclear War Risk
"There is currently a risk of nuclear war... we must eliminate that risk," the Nobel winner said.
Tokyo:

Leaders of the group of atomic bomb survivors awarded this year's Nobel Peace Prize emphasised on Saturday the present risk from nuclear weapons and renewed their call to abolish nuclear weapons.

"There is currently a risk of nuclear war... we must eliminate that risk," Terumi Tanaka, the co-head of the Nihon Hidankyo group said at a press conference, without specifying any countries.

In awarding the survivors, the Nobel Prize committee highlighted the Japanese group's decades-long work to rid the world of nuclear weapons.
 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Nobel Peace Prize 2024, Nuclear War Risk
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
Caught Between Competing Goals In Lebanon, US Stays On The Sidelines
Atomic Bomb Survivors, 2024 Nobel Peace Prize Winners, Warn Of Nuclear War Risk
Sundar Pichai Reveals What Google Seeks In Entry-Level Job Applicants
Next Article
Sundar Pichai Reveals What Google Seeks In Entry-Level Job Applicants
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com