At Least 14 Dead After Bus Plunges From Mountainous Road In Iran: Reports

At least 14 people were killed Thursday after a minibus plunged from a mountainous road in western Iran, news agencies reported.

The vehicle was travelling between Marivan and Kamyaran in mountains of Kurdistan province, state news agency IRNA said.

The minibus "fell into a ravine due to driver error," it reported, giving a toll of 14 dead and eight injured, one of them critically.

The semi-official ISNA news agency reported 16 deaths and 12 wounded.

Iran's road network is generally good, but suffers among the highest levels of accidents in the world.

Many accidents are caused by poor driving standards and cars in a poor state of repair, in a country strangled by US sanctions.

