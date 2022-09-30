Vladimir Putin Says West Wants To Make Russia A 'Colony'

Vladimir Putin said that Western countries want to see Russia as a "colony". (File)

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday that Western countries want to see Russia as a "colony" at a ceremony to formally annex four Moscow-occupied regions of pro-Western Ukraine.

"It is out of greed, with the aim of maintaining its unlimited power. These are the real reasons for this hybrid war that the West is waging against us... They want to make us into a colony," Putin said in televised remarks.

