At $927 Million, Trump's White House Makeover Could Be Most Expensive In 80 Years

The Trump administration is planning to spend at least $900 million on construction and modernisation projects at the White House, according to reports.

The total cost of the planned work could reach $927 million. If and when completed, it would be the most expensive major White House overhaul in more than 80 years.

The projects include President Donald Trump's planned East Wing ballroom, a new visitor screening centre, a helipad, upgrades around Lafayette Square and other security and infrastructure work.

Construction continues on a new helipad on the South Lawn of the White House and the East Wing ballroom on August 10, 2026

Photo Credit: AFP

The administration has moved funds from other government agencies and collected private donations, according to The Washington Post.

The administration has not asked Congress to approve the entire amount directly. Instead, it has moved money from other government agencies and collected money from private donors. The funds were then put into a White House account normally used for basic repairs and maintenance.

The account usually receives about $2.5 million a year from Congress. Since Trump took office, about $875 million has been moved into the account, government records show. The money includes $500 million transferred from the US Secret Service and White House Military Office, $305 million in private donations, and another $70 million whose source has not been identified in the documents reviewed by The Post.

The East Wing ballroom alone was previously estimated at about $600 million. Trump has repeatedly said the ballroom itself would be funded through private donations. The White House now says $400 million in private donations will cover the ballroom.

Donald Trump speaks to the media alongside posters of his proposed White House ballroom amid construction at the White House on May 19, 2026

Photo Credit: AFP

A US federal appeals court has ruled against Trump's plan to build the East Wing ballroom at the White House. The court said the Trump administration must get approval from Congress before it can continue building the ballroom. Trump has said he will appeal the decision.

"Congress has exclusive authority to regulate the construction and demolition of White House structures. Whether or not a massive ballroom should be constructed is for Congress to decide and is not a matter for Executive self-help," Judges Patricia A Millett and Bradley N Garcia wrote.

White House spokesman David Ingle said, "President Trump continues to implement long-overdue and necessary renovations to beautify the People's House as we celebrate our great Nation's 250th anniversary of independence. Thanks to the Builder-in-Chief, the White House will be properly glorified and remain in excellent condition for generations to come."