Astronaut Shares Video Of 'Weightlifting In Weightlessness', Internet Surprised

Image shows the astronaut doing exercises.

An astronaut has shared an amazing video that it making waves on the social media. It shows weightlifting in weightlessness at the International Space Station (ISS).

Samantha Cristoforetti, Italian European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut, shared the fascinating video on Twitter on Wednesday. In the 73-second clip, Ms Cristoforetti explained why such weightlifting exercise is useful.

"Weightlifting in weightlessness. Load-bearing exercises in space and on Earth help us maintain bone density and strong muscles - lift, push, build strong bones," Ms Cristoforetti said in her tweet while sharing the video.

In the video, Ms Cristoforetti can be seen explaining about an Advanced Resistive Exercise Device which is used to do strengthening exercises in space. According to the post, the video has been captured during a space mission.

"Every day we do some squats, dug lift and several pressing and lifting exercises," she said. "I aim to exercise and lift weight every day to maintain strong muscles and strong bones," she added.

The video has amassed over 32,000 views and more than a thousand likes on Twitter in just one day. Users left heartfelt remarks and wishing the astronaut good luck for the mission in the comment section of the video.

One user wrote, "Opportunity to say hello again to you. Thank you do much for your blog during (and before) the mission. It was so rich with informations. Wishing you all the best."

Another user asked, "See any UFOs up there? Please be honest."

The post has also been re-tweeted for more than a hundred times since being shared.

"I've been looking at the literature on #extreme environments & #psychological #Wellbeing. Exercise is essential for mental apparatus to function at optimal levels. Thanks @AstroSamantha," a third user wrote while sharing the video.



