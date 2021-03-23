AstraZeneca To Release More Data On US Covid Jab Trials 'Within 48 Hours'

"We intend to issue results of the primary analysis within 48 hours," it said.

Pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca said Tuesday it will release further data "within 48 hours" on trials in the United States of its Covid-19 vaccine, after health officials raised concerns about initial information disclosed.

"We have reviewed the preliminary assessment of the primary analysis and the results were consistent with the interim analysis," the company said in a statement.

"We intend to issue results of the primary analysis within 48 hours."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)