Asif Ali Zardari Set To Be Elected As Pak President, Says Shehbaz Sharif

Asif Ali Zardari is frontrunner for Pakistan presidential election that will be hold tomorrow.

Asserting that Asif Ali Zardari is set to be elected as the next President of Pakistan, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that there will be strong coordination between them, according to ARY News.

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Co-chairman and former Pakistan President Asif Zardari will be the candidate of the allied parties in the presidential election on March 9, Sharif said while speaking at a dinner hosted in honour of the allied parties' leaders.

The coalition government secured two-thirds of the votes in the recent general elections and it would be reflected during the presidential election, he added.

He compared Pakistan's enormous problems to the towering Himalayas and highlighted them, but he also expressed confidence that these problems could be overcome if there was a strong commitment and sincerity.

Shehbaz Sharif, expressing deep concern over the economy's poor indicators, said that the circular debt related to gas and electricity amounts to five trillion rupees. In a similar vein, Pakistan International Airlines owes 825 billion rupees and electricity theft has reached 500 billion rupees, according to ARY News.

He stated that he wished to increase the country's tax base to alleviate the problem of economic hardship, pointing out that Pakistan had a far lower tax-to-GDP ratio than its neighbours.

In his remarks, Asif Ali Zardari pledged to work with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to solve the problems facing the nation. He underlined that Pakistan's issues might be substantially mitigated by substantial advancements in agriculture, reported ARY News.

While PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari praised the eighteenth amendment during his remarks, calling it a major accomplishment in the nation's constitutional history.

He said Asif Ali Zardari would be instrumental in fortifying the federation once he took office as president.

