As US Hosts Defence Treaty Partners, Russia, China Reaffirm Deepening Ties

For China, growing proximity to Russia ensures greater energy security (Representational)

China's Xi Jinping and Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met in Beijing on Tuesday to discuss the continuity of bilateral relations and reaffirm the ties between the two countries.

"This year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Russia," Xi Jinping said, adding, "China and Russia have jointly embarked on a new path of harmonious coexistence and win-win cooperation between major countries and neighbours."

The meeting comes at a time when the US hosted its defence treaty partners - Japan and the Philippines - and tensions in the South China Sea escalated amid China's provocative gestures. The US, treaty-bound to protect the territorial integrity of Japan and the Philippines, is keeping a close watch on China's aggressive tactics.

For China, its growing proximity to Russia ensures greater energy security and leverage against the US. It is also hopeful that the deepening Russia ties will have a bearing on India's historic and strategic engagement with the latter.

India buys defence equipment and oil from Russia.

Experts said, New Delhi, which has risen as a counter to China's economic and geopolitical clout in Asia, is unlikely to be impacted by the growing closeness between the two.

Jinping assured coordination with Russia on bilateral relations in international and regional affairs to 'ensure that China-Russia relations always advance smoothly and steadily', while Lavrov stressed that Putin's re-election marked the continuity of the development of bilateral relations between the two.

"We are glad to witness the achievements, especially those made over the past decade under your leadership. I hope we can take the celebration of the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties as an opportunity to work with China and fully implement the new strategic missions proposed by the two heads of state," Lavrov said.

Earlier in the day, Lavrov met his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi and the two expressed hope for strengthening practical cooperation in various fields per the consensus reached by the two heads of state.

Wang said that China-Russia relations have been of irreplaceable value and that maintaining and developing sound relations is a natural choice and serves the fundamental interests of the two. Lavrov noted that relations between the two rely on mutual respect, equal cooperation, and trustworthy dialogue.

In a joint press briefing following the talk, Wang said that to consolidate China-Russia ties further, the two should follow five principles - follow the strategic guidance of head-of-state diplomacy, adhere to the principle of no-alliance, no-confrontation, and no-targeting with any third parties, maintain the right course on major matters of principles, cooperate for 'win-win' results, and advocate for an equal and orderly multipolar world.

Tuesday's session laid the groundwork for an expected visit by Putin, just days after US Treasury Secretary Janet L Yellen warned facing 'significant consequences' if Chinese companies provided material support to Russia amid its war on Ukraine.

Reports said that Putin could be visiting China as soon as next month. But, there has been no confirmation from either side.