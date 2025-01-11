As Meta Set To Drop Fact-Checks, Here's A Guide To Verify Info Online

The rise of disinformation and fake news has been the biggest challenge for the online media industry, especially social media. To tackle this menace, social media websites used tools like community notes and added contexts to ensure users don't fall for false information. This, however, is seeing a reversal with Meta - which runs Facebook, Threads, and Instagram - announcing that it will discontinue its fact-checking program in the US and move to a crowdsourced model to allow "free expression". This means users will no longer see warnings on posts flagged by other users.

As we transition to new social media policies where fact-checks are taking a back seat, here's a guide on how to verify news and avoid falling for fake information.

Think logically: Before jumping on board with whatever is being shared online, users must assess how they feel about such information. If a post elicits strong feelings like anger or fear, it may be a warning sign. Users must probe further until they are convinced that it's true.

Don't trust social media: Social media often becomes an echo chamber of fake news since it has fewer restrictions than traditional media. Don't fall for a post just because it has a lot of 'likes' and 'shares', and independently look for the truth. Check previous posts from the concerned account if they constantly share sensational information.

Don't trust AI for truth: Don't take the help of AI bots used by Meta and other platforms to cross-check information. If someone is using Google search, they must scroll past the AI overview section and look for credible sources like trusted media outlets.

Look for original source: One must try to look for the original source of information. Aggregators like Google News and Apple News mostly get their information from original sources and could be better platforms to look for real news.

Use fact-checking sites: There are several fact-checking websites, like FactCheck.org and PolitiFact, which analyse online information to find out if they are true. Fact checks by legacy media like Reuters are also helpful for verifying information.

Ditch algorithmic feed: Avoid sourcing information from autogenerated suggestions and algorithmic feed. Rather make a curated list of trusted accounts, but still use caution before picking any bit of information.

Use reverse image search: Fake news content often use misleading and altered images. In the absence of any social media warnings, use reverse image search tools on Google Images or other platforms to verify such images or to look for context.