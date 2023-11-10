As Israel Bombs Gaza, Hamas Leadership Enjoys Lavish Life: Report

The combined fortune of Hamas leaders is estimated at $11 billion, as per a New York Post report. (File)

For over a month, Israeli airstrikes have targeted people in Gaza after the country launched an all-out offensive to avenge the October 7 attack carried out by Hamas. While the Palestinians in Gaza struggle for essential needs, top Hamas leaders are reportedly living in opulence far from the region they claim to fight for.

Hamas leaders, including Ismail Haniyeh, Moussa Abu Marzuk and Khaled Mashal, are reportedly living a lavish life in Qatar and Turkey, enjoying luxury accommodations and private jets. Their combined fortune is estimated at $11 billion, as per a New York Post report. Despite the majority of Gaza's 2 million population facing dire poverty, the Hamas leadership is reportedly detached from the local challenges.

The wealth of the top Hamas leaders reportedly comes from sources in Qatar, Iran and Turkey -- the countries reportedly providing financial aid annually. This aid is said to benefit the leadership, helping them maintain control in Gaza.According to the NY Post report, these leaders have been seen frequenting diplomatic clubs and travelling on private jets.

The Israeli embassy in the US, according to reports, shared a post on social media, saying that Ismail Haniyeh and Khaled Mashal are worth $4 billion each, while Moussa Abu Marzuk is worth $3 billion. The post, which has now been deleted, also mentioned that Hamas' annual turnover is $1 billion.

The post also showed Ismail Haniyeh reportedly enjoying a luxurious lifestyle with his two adult sons, Maaz and Abdel Salam, in opulent hotels in Qatar and Turkey. Maaz Haniyeh, the son of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, is reportedly known as "the father of real estate" in Gaza due to his collection of villas and buildings. He leads a lavish lifestyle in Turkey and has obtained a Turkish passport this year, as reported by Israel Today.

The post by the Israeli Embassy in the US also claims that Hamas is the "second wealthiest terror group" after ISIS.

Hamas also reportedly took in about $400 million from the United Nations, which does not officially recognise Hamas as a terrorist organisation.

Fighting continues in Gaza more than a month after the October 7 attack by Hamas which led to the death of over 1400 people. The Israeli bombings in retaliation in Gaza have killed over 10,000 Palestinians, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-run Palestinian territory.

The latest bombings have displaced roughly 70% of Gaza's 2.2 million people internally, forcing them to take refuge in US schools, hospitals and shelters.