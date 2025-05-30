As American Dreams Fade, How Asia Is Challenging US Supremacy In Education

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. The Trump administration's crackdown on foreign students has led to uncertainty for 6,800 affected students. A judge temporarily blocked the ban on Harvard. Meanwhile, universities in Asia, like HKUST and those in Japan, are welcoming displaced students.

Amid escalating tensions between the Trump administration and Ivy League universities, the US government had revoked the university's ability to enrol foreign students. The crackdown comes as a part of scrutiny of foreign students and to penalise universities not complying with federal policies and ideologies.

However, US District Judge Allison Burroughs extended an order blocking the Trump administration from barring Harvard University from enrolling foreign students. It had already been paused since last week when the judge had issued a temporary restraining order.

This back and forth has caught 6,800 international students in its crosshairs and has caused an impediment in their academic journey as they face visa uncertainty and potential deportation. Moreover, life has been on standby for these students who are still trying to figure out the way forward, whether to transfer to another American university to save their visas or wait till the matter clears up at Harvard.

Amidst this, universities in Asia are taking proactive steps to support these displaced students. On Friday, Hong Kong Education Secretary Christine Choi called on universities in the Chinese city to welcome "outstanding students from all over the world". In an effort to better career prospects and retain global talent, Hong Kong has also introduced policies allowing full-time international undergraduates to take part-time jobs without restrictions.

Hong Kong University of Science and Technology on Friday invited international students enrolled at Harvard, as well as anyone with offers to attend the elite school, to continue their studies at HKUST.

"HKUST is extending this opportunity to ensure talented students can pursue their educational goals without disruption," it said in a statement.

Other universities have also followed through and taken steps to assist foreign students currently in limbo in the US.

Japan's Ministry of Education, led by Minister Toshiko Abe has officially encouraged domestic universities to admit students affected by the Trump administration, focussing on resuming education for those who were forced to pause their studies, per a report by the Times of India.

Tokyo and Kyoto Universities have begun responding already. The former has options for temporary enrolment for displaced students, and they are also providing visa assistance and academic support. Kyoto University is planning to take in researchers who have been impacted by the crackdown. Its International Undergraduate Program (iUP), offers financial aid such as tuition waivers and monthly stipends. It is a 4.5 year program.

As political dynamics change, Asia is stepping up to redefine the study-abroad landscape and to make a mark on it, reiterating and positioning itself as an upcoming and leading destination for higher education.