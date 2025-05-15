Arun Subramanian: The Indian-Origin Judge Overseeing Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Trial

Arun Subramanian was recommended for a federal judgeship by Senator Chuck Schumer.
US District Judge Arun Subramanian on Monday began presiding over the high-stakes federal trial of rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs in New York. Combs is facing serious charges, including racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution. The trial, expected to last eight weeks, could lead to life imprisonment for Combs upon conviction.
Indian-origin Judge Subramanian, appointed by former President Joe Biden in 2022, also oversaw the jury selection process.
Who Is Arun Subramanian?
- Arun Srinivas Subramanian was born in 1979 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to Indian parents who migrated to the US. His father was a control systems engineer, and his mother worked as a bookkeeper. He earned his Bachelor of Arts degree from Case Western Reserve University and obtained his Juris Doctor (JD) from Columbia Law School in 2004.
- Arun Subramanian began his legal career by clerking for Judge Dennis Jacobs at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit. He then served as a law clerk for Judge Gerard E. Lynch at the US District Court for the Southern District of New York. He later went on to clerk for US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
- Mr Subramanian joined the law firm Susman Godfrey LLP in New York in 2007. He became a partner and worked there until 2023. Over the course of his career, he helped recover more than $1 billion for clients, including public and private entities defrauded or harmed by illegal practices. He also represented victims of child pornography trafficking and took on consumer rights cases.
- Mr Subramanian has contributed significantly to the legal community through pro bono service. He served for years on the pro bono panel for the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit and has taken on numerous public interest cases.
- Arun Subramanian was recommended for a federal judgeship by Senator Chuck Schumer. Former President Biden nominated him in 2022, and after clearing Senate procedures, he received his judicial commission in 2023. He holds the distinction of being the first South Asian judge appointed to the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.
