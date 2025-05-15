Arun Subramanian: The Indian-Origin Judge Overseeing Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Trial

US District Judge Arun Subramanian on Monday began presiding over the high-stakes federal trial of rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs in New York. Combs is facing serious charges, including racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution. The trial, expected to last eight weeks, could lead to life imprisonment for Combs upon conviction.

Indian-origin Judge Subramanian, appointed by former President Joe Biden in 2022, also oversaw the jury selection process.

Who Is Arun Subramanian?