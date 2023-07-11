Armed Robber In US Apologises To Victim, Makes Plans To Stay In Touch

The incident happened on July 2

In a bizarre robbery incident in Manhattan Beach, California, a perpetrator and the victim forged an unlikely relationship and made plans to reconnect. According to a statement released by the Manhattan Beach Police Department, the incident happened on July 2 at 11:30 pm when the victim was approached by the perpetrator wielding a silver handgun.

When the gunman demanded money from him, the victim told him he did not have any cash but only an ATM card. The robber then instructed the victim to enter his vehicle and drove him to an ATM.

''The victim told the officer on July 2nd, 2023, at approximately 11:30 PM; he was walking east on Rosecrans Avenue when a male approached him and brandished a silver handgun. The suspect told the victim he was being robbed. The victim told the suspect he did not have money, only a cell phone and an ATM card. The suspect told the victim to get into his vehicle and drove the victim to an ATM,'' a press release stated.

After the victim withdrew cash from the ATM, the suspect drove him back to the original meeting spot and let him out of the vehicle. He kept the money and the victim's cell phone.

However, he apologised to the victim and told him he had “bills to pay” and would return his cell phone to him the next day. The victim then provided the suspect with his Instagram handle so they could be in touch.

''The suspect was apologetic to the victim and told the victim he had “bills to pay” and would return his cell phone to him tomorrow. The victim provided the suspect with his Instagram handle so they could be in touch. The suspect drove away in an unknown direction,'' the release stated.

The police, however, have provided a description of the suspect, in hopes of identifying and capturing him. He has been described as a 20-year-old Black male who is about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs around 160 pounds.

He fled the scene in a four-door, dark-coloured sedan in an unknown direction.