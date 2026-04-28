"Go Back To England": Argentina's Vice President Targets Falkland Residents

Argentina has reignited tensions over the Falkland Islands after its Vice President Victoria Villarruel said the territory's residents should “go back” to England. The remark came after a leaked memo from the Pentagon suggested the US might reconsider its stance on Britain's claim to the territory.

The internal memo mentioned a shift in US policy as a possible penalty for NATO allies who declined to participate in the US-Israeli strikes on Iran, reported LBC.

In a post shared on X, Victoria Villarruel wrote, "Today more than ever, Malvinas Argentinas. The discussion about the sovereignty of our islands is between States, which is why the United Kingdom must discuss bilaterally with Argentina the claim we uphold for legal, historical, and geographical reasons. The kelpers are English people who live in Argentine territory; they are not part of the discussion."

Hoy más que nunca, Malvinas Argentinas. La discusión sobre la soberanía de nuestras islas es entre Estados, por lo cual el Reino Unido debe discutir bilateralmente con la Argentina el reclamo que sostenemos por razones jurídicas, históricas y geográficas. Los kelpers son ingleses… https://t.co/4y31oY1v22 — Victoria Villarruel (@VickyVillarruel) April 24, 2026

In response to a post that said, "The Falklanders are Argentines. They were born in Argentina." Villarruel added, "If you feel English, go back to the thousands of km where your country is. Be that as it may, they are not part of this discussion between States. Those who did not fight are not part of it."

Si se sienten ingleses que vuelvan a los miles de km donde está su país. Sea como sea no son parte en esta discusión entre Estados. Los que no combatieron no son parte. — Victoria Villarruel (@VickyVillarruel) April 24, 2026

The Falkland Islands fall under UK administration; Argentina asserts its claim over them. The two countries engaged in a brief conflict in 1982 after Argentina's failed effort to capture the islands. The war claimed the lives of about 650 Argentine personnel and 255 British servicemen before Buenos Aires surrendered.

On Friday, Downing Street stated that there was no doubt about the sovereignty of the Falkland Islands. Meanwhile, the territory's government expressed “complete confidence in the UK government's pledge to protect and defend our right of self-determination.”

As per The Independent, the US president has repeatedly criticised NATO allies since beginning the American-Israeli war on Iran. Despite Trump's apparent threats, US State Department officials have told British diplomats they do not know of any plans to pull support from the region.