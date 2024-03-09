Archaeologists In Panama Unearth Tomb Filled With Gold Treasure And Sacrificial Victims

The remains of up to 32 people were also found in the tomb.

Archaeologists have unearthed a 1,200-year-old tomb in Panama containing a trove of gold treasures and the remains of what could be human sacrifices, according to The Metro.

The discovery at El Cano Archaeological Park, around 110 miles from Panama City, included precious items like a gold shawl, belts, jewellery, and earrings decorated with whale teeth. Officials believe the items were buried with a high-ranking chief of the Cocle culture, as per the news outlet.

The remains of up to 32 people were also found in the tomb, potentially sacrificed to accompany the leader in the afterlife. The exact number of sacrificed individuals is still under investigation.

"The treasure has incalculable value," said Linette Montenegro from the Panamanian Ministry of Culture.

The tomb is believed to have been built in 750 AD for a high-status male leader. The lord was buried face down on top of a female companion, a burial custom for the elite at the time.

"Simultaneous burials involved the interment of a variable number of people alongside people of high status," explained Dr Julia Mayo, director of the excavations. "These people were sacrificed to serve as companions in the afterlife."

Other artifacts found in the tomb include bracelets, human figure earrings, a crocodile earring, bells, a skirt made of dog teeth, bone flutes, and ceramic items.

Excavations at El Cano have been ongoing since 2008. The tomb is considered a significant historical and cultural discovery, offering a window into the lives of indigenous tribes before European arrival in the Americas. The burial complex, known as a necropolis or city of the dead, was built around 700 AD and abandoned by 1000 AD.