Archaeologists Discover 7,000 Years Old Roundel In Prague: Report

The ancient structure is known as a roundel.

Archaeologists in Prague have discovered a strange structure that is over 7,000 years old, making it older than Stonehenge and the Giza Pyramids in Egypt said a report by Newsweek. The ancient structure is known as a roundel- it is a large circular structure of a similar age found scattered around Central Europe.

Although the forms and patterns of these roundels vary greatly, they are made up of a complex of trenches divided by a number of entrances. The diameter of some of these patterns exceeds 200 metres, the outlet further said.

The precise purpose of this circular structure, which may have been used by a nearby agricultural community around 7,000 years ago during the late Neolithic, or New Stone Age, is unknown. These roundels were constructed between 4600-4900 BC. They are around 180 feet (55 metres) in circumference, which is equivalent to the height of the Leaning Tower of Pisa, reported Radio Prague International.

In Prague's Vino area, one such roundel is now being examined. The structure has a remarkable level of preservation, according to research thus far. The unbroken remnants of the palisade troughs, into which the central wooden structure was originally embedded, shocked archaeologists.

Miroslav Kraus, who is currently in charge of the excavation, told Radio Prague International "Despite these findings, it is still unclear what purpose these structures have served."

"One of such theory is that it could have been used as an economic centre, a centre of trade. It could also have been a centre of some religious cult, where rites of passage or rituals connected to the time of year were performed. Roundels were built during the Stone Age when people had not yet discovered iron. The only tools they could use were made of stone and animal bones," Mr Kraus further said.

Around 200 roundels have so far been discovered in central Europe, 35 of which are on Czech Republic territory. The 55-meter-diameter roundel in Vino features a distinctive floor design with three independent entrances, the outlet further said.



