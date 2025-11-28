Archaeologists Confirm Humans Carved Massive Neolithic Pits Near Stonehenge

Archaeologists say they now have strong scientific proof that a series of huge pits discovered near Stonehenge were carved by humans more than 4,000 years ago. The findings come from new research published in the journal Internet Archaeology, which confirms the man-made origins of the mysterious Durrington pit circle.

The circular arrangement consists of around 20 deep pits spread across more than a mile, with the Neolithic sites of Durrington Walls and Woodhenge at its centre. Some pits are believed to be nearly 10 metres wide and 5 metres deep, indicating significant planning, effort, and engineering skill by ancient communities.

First identified in 2020, the structure was described as one of the largest prehistoric monuments ever found in Britain. Early theories suggested it might also represent one of the earliest examples of numerical counting, as the circle's scale would have required careful measurement rather than simple visual alignment.

However, some experts questioned whether the pits were natural depressions. The new study seeks to settle that debate. Led by Prof Vincent Gaffney of the University of Bradford, the research team used a combination of scientific methods never before applied together at such a site.

Electrical resistance tomography helped measure pit depth, while radar and magnetometry revealed their shapes. To confirm whether humans created the pits, scientists examined sediment cores using techniques such as optically stimulated luminescence dating soil based on its last exposure to sunlight and sedimentary DNA analysis to identify ancient plants and animals.

The results showed consistent soil patterns across the site that, according to researchers, could not have formed naturally. "We think we've nailed it," Gaffney said.

While the exact purpose of the pits remains unclear, the team believes they were likely dug in the late Neolithic period and may reflect beliefs connected to an underworld. If confirmed, the structure adds a new layer to understanding the spiritual and cultural landscape around Stonehenge.