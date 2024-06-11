Apple's Siri Can Now Access Third-Party Apps Info: What It Means

Siri's language comprehension has been significantly improved.

Apple introduced ‘Apple Intelligence', a smart system for iPhone, iPad, and Mac at its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC 2024) on Monday. Using advanced technology, this new feature is built into the latest iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia.



One exciting part of Apple Intelligence is Siri's new abilities. The virtual assistant can now retrieve information from various sources such as messages, emails, calendars, photos and third-party apps, allowing it to answer a wider range of queries and perform tasks. Users can also interact with Siri via text, improving accessibility and functionality of the AI-powered assistant.



Siri: Latest updates

Powered by Apple Intelligence, Siri can now perform hundreds of new actions across Apple and third-party apps. For example, bringing up specific articles from the Reading List or sending photos to contacts.

Siri's language comprehension has been significantly improved, resulting in more natural, contextually relevant, and personalised interactions.

Siri can now simplify and speed up daily tasks, even if users stumble over their words. It remembers the context from one question to the next.

Users can communicate with Siri through text input, offering an additional method of interaction.

Siri now boasts a refined design featuring a glowing light that wraps around the edge of the screen when it is active.

Siri can now provide device support anywhere, answering thousands of questions about how to perform tasks on iPhone, iPad, Mac etc.

With onscreen awareness, Siri can understand and take action with users' content in more apps over time. For example - adding an address received in Messages to a contact card.

Siri delivers intelligence tailored to the user and their on-device information such as playing recommended podcasts or providing flight details and arrival times without needing to specify where the information was mentioned.

Apple Intelligence will be available on iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max, as well as iPad and Mac devices running on M1 chips.