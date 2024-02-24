Apple Begins Trial Of ChatGPT-Like AI Tool 'Ask': All You Need To Know

In a significant venture into artificial intelligence (AI), Apple is set to make waves this year with the testing of its new AI feature - 'Ask'.

Unlike previous AI endeavours exclusive to iPhone users, this tool is designed to benefit a wider audience, offering a glimpse into Apple's AI ambitions, reported Macrumors.

Apple is currently in the process of training the 'Ask' AI tool, utilising its internal database. Similar to ChatGPT but tailored exclusively for Apple users, 'Ask' aims to efficiently address customer queries, handling complex and unknown issues without immediate human intervention, the report added.

The initial testing phase, reportedly, involves a select group of support staff or advisors who rate the tool's answers and can ask up to five follow-up questions on a given topic.

How will it work?

The tool automatically gives relevant information from its internal knowledge base when a question is asked. Advisors can rate the answers and ask follow-up questions, the report mentioned.

Apple plans to expand the tool after getting feedback. It encourages advisors to use ‘Ask' before other methods, for example, ‘Ask' can answer questions like, "A customer can't update their device to iOS 15. What can be done?" the report said.

Meanwhile, iOS 18, which is slated for a June 2024 rollout, will bring new generative AI features to various apps. This includes Siri, Spotlight, Messages, Health, Numbers, Pages, Keynote, and more.

AppleCare will also use generative AI to speed up customer support.