Apple Starts Rolling Out iOS 18: How To Download, List Of Eligible Devices

Apple has officially started the rollout of iOS 18, its latest operating system unveiled at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June this year. The update is packed with several new changes including an intelligent Siri and more control over the Home Screen. While the newly launched iPhone 16 series will come preloaded with iOS 18, eligible older-generation models will begin receiving the update on September 16.

Here's a detailed look at how to download iOS 18, the eligible devices and the new features the new OS brings to Apple devices.

How to download the iOS 18 update on your iPhone?

To download the latest iOS update, eligible iPhone users need to follow these simple steps:

– Go to your phone's settings option

– Scroll to 'General'

– Tap on the "Software Update" option

– You will see the iOS 18 update available. Please note, the update will be available only for eligible devices.

– Next, tap on “Download and Install” to start the installation process. You may be required to enter your passcode to complete the process.

– The download will be completed in the background.

While Apple has announced September 16 as the official release date for iOS 18, the rollout may take some more time depending on your geographical location and other factors.

iOS 18 Update: Eligible Devices

iOS 18 will be available to over 25 devices, including the iPhone 11 series and iPhone SE (2nd and 3rd generation), covering a large base of older iPhone users. The newly launched iPhone 16 series will come preloaded with the latest version of the operating system.

iPhone 16 Series

iPhone 15 Series

iPhone 14 Series

iPhone 13 Series

iPhone 12 Series

iPhone 11 Series

iPhone SE (2nd generation), iPhone SE (3rd generation)

Apple has limited the availability of certain features of the iOS including the Apple Intelligence features which will only be available exclusively to iPhone 15 and newer models.

iOS 18 Update: What's Inside

Home Screen

The iOS 18 comes packed with an updated home screen that lets users rearrange apps and widgets with greater flexibility. Users can also change the colour themes and apply unique app icons specifically for dark mode, adding a personalised touch.

Control Center

The re-designed control centre gets an updated set of controls accessible through a swipe-up gesture. The new design lets users access these settings directly from the lock screen using the Action Button. Further, users will also arrange the control tiles as per their choice.

Photos app

iPhone's Photos app has received a major update in iOS 18. The app gets smart features that help users curate collections, streamlining the photo management process.

Siri

The iOS 18 introduces Siri with gesture-based interactions that enable more hands-free functionality.

Game mode

Apple is also bringing The Game Mode to iPhones with iOS 18, facilitating performance optimisation based on game requirements.

Mail app

Apple has also updated its Mail app, allowing on-device categorisation that helps to organise emails into groups– primary, transactions, updates, and promotions.

Apple Intelligence

A beta release of the initial Apple Intelligence features will be rolled out in the first iOS 18 update expected next month.