Everything Apple Announced At 'Scary Fast' Event: Check Details

14-inch MacBook Pro laptop will start at $1,599

Apple today unveiled new MacBook Pro and iMac computers and a new M3 chip family to power them.

The new MacBook Pro, computers, and the M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max chips were unveiled at an online event "Scary Fast".

New MacBook Pro unveiled at Scary Fast event

Apple announced a new MacBook Pro lineup featuring the all-new family of M3 chips.

Apple said that the new 14-inch MacBook Pro with M3, which is now available in Space Black, is not only "great for everyday tasks" but also delivers "phenomenal" sustained performance in pro apps and games.

Introducing the new MacBook Pro lineup and iMac with the most advanced chips ever built for a personal computer. Say hello to M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max—the latest breakthroughs in Apple silicon! #AppleEventpic.twitter.com/NavwrjJK02 — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) October 31, 2023

The 14-inch MacBook Pro laptop will start at $1,599 and a 16-inch version starts at $2,499. Customers can order the new MacBook Pro starting today, with availability beginning November 7.

Apple announces new 24-inch iMac

Apple also unveiled the new 24-inch iMac featuring the M3 chip. iMac with M3 is up to 2x faster than the prior generation with M1.1 and for those upgrading from an Intel-based iMac, the new iMac is up to 2.5x faster than the most popular 27-inch models, and 4x faster than the most powerful 21.5-inch model.

It also features an expansive 4.5K Retina display with 11.3 million pixels and over a billion colors, faster wireless connectivity, and a seamless experience with the iPhone.

The new iMac desktop starts at $1,299 and customers can start ordering today, with availability beginning Tuesday, November 7.

Apple introduces M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max chips

At the Scary Fast event, Apple today announced the M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max, three chips featuring "groundbreaking" technologies. These are the first personal computer chips built using the industry-leading 3-nanometer process technology, allowing more transistors to be packed into a smaller space and improving speed and efficiency.

Apple said that the M3 family of chips features a next-generation GPU, which is faster and more efficient and introduces a new technology called Dynamic Caching.

New rendering features like hardware-accelerated ray tracing and mesh shading to Mac have also been added for the first time.

Rendering speeds are now up to 2.5x faster than on the M1 family of chips and the CPU performance cores and efficiency cores are 30 percent and 50 percent faster than those in M1, respectively.

To provide more efficient and high-quality video experiences from streaming services, a new media engine will now include support for AV1 decode.