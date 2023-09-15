Apple's Big Move After France Bans iPhone 12 Due To High Radiation

Having debuted in 2020, iPhone 12 is a relatively old model.

Apple Inc has promised a software update that will fix the excess radiation issue of iPhone 12 handsets and undo a ban on its sale in France. The prompt move by Apple was necessitated due to growing concern across Europe after France claimed the phone model breaches the European Union's radiation exposure limit.

"We will issue a software update for users in France to accommodate the protocol used by French regulators. We look forward to iPhone 12 continuing to be available in France," said an Apple statement.

"This is related to a specific testing protocol used by French regulators and not a safety concern," clarified the US-based company.

France, which had asked Apple to stop selling iPhone 12, has welcomed the move. Digital Minister Jean Noel Barrot said Apple has told him that the update will be implemented in a few days.

The country's radiation watchdog is preparing to rapidly test the software update to check if the radiation level falls within the permissible limit and then the sales ban, the digital ministry said.

After France, Belgium, Germany, and Netherlands had raised concerns over the health risks linked to iPhone 12.

Having debuted in 2020, iPhone 12 is a relatively old model facing a phase-out following the launch of iPhone 15 this week.

Reports suggest Apple sold over 50 million iPhones last year in Europe and generated $95 billion in revenues, making it the second largest market for the company after the Americas.