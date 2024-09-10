'Same Product, Different Year': Internet Reacts To Apple iPhone 16 Launch

Apple officially launched the highly anticipated iPhone 16 series at the Glowtime Event 2024, held at its Cupertino Park headquarters in California on Monday. The new phone was met with a flurry of memes and jokes on social media, with users noting the similarities between the iPhone 16 and its predecessors.

Many pointed out that the main change in the design was merely the repositioning of the camera, with some even recycling memes from previous years to show how little had changed.

Reacting to the new iPhone 16, a user wrote on X, "19-20 ka Hi to Farak Hai (There's just a slight difference)."

"Apple launches iPhone 16 and the meme continues," quipped another, reacting to the new iPhone by posting a picture of the famous Spiderman meme, where multiple Spidermen point at each other in confusion.

Apple lança o iPhone 16 e o meme continua pic.twitter.com/wtY9ljTqs0 — Fante ???? (@manicacagoiano) September 9, 2024

This user joked, "Apple just keeps making the same products over and over again thinking their customers will keep buying them.

-Sent from my new iPhone 16 Pro Max."

Apple just keeps making the same products over and over again thinking their customers will keep buying them.



-Sent from my new iPhone 16 Pro Max — Douglas A. Boneparth (@dougboneparth) September 9, 2024

This "honest review" of the iPhone 16 featured the Japanese flag.

Take a look at some other memes:

iphone 15 owners upgrading to the iphone 16 pic.twitter.com/auDI6G4NxX — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) September 9, 2024

apple announcing the iphone 16 pic.twitter.com/Nptaxm4xIl — leon (@skyferrori) September 9, 2024

iPhone 15 iPhone 16 pic.twitter.com/E0UiISysoL — Morning Brew ☕️ (@MorningBrew) September 9, 2024

Despite the impression that the new iPhones resemble their predecessors, the iPhone 16 series boasts a number of innovative features and updates.

Each model has a different screen size: 6.1 inches for the iPhone 16, 6.3 inches for the iPhone 16 Pro, 6.7 inches for the iPhone 16 Plus, and 6.9 inches for the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

The new A18 chip powers all models, with enhanced performance in the Pro and Pro Max versions. The iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max have improved cameras with a new 48 MP ultra-wide-angle lens and 5x optical zoom.

The new iPhones have an enlarged action button and a new capture button for easier photo-taking. They also support Apple Intelligence, with exclusive features coming soon. The iPhone 16 series has improved battery life, with the Pro Max having the largest battery ever in an iPhone.