Apple Event 2024: iPhone 16 Launch And What Else To Expect. Your Questions Answered

Apple is gearing up for its much-anticipated ‘It's Glowtime' event on September 9, 2024. The tech giant's September events have traditionally centred around new flagship devices. Occasionally, other products have also made appearances. However, major updates for Macs and high-end iPads usually occur later in the year, often in October or November.

This year, too, the pattern is expected to be similar. New iPhones and Apple Watches are almost certain. Here is what you can expect at the event on Monday, September 9:

When and where to watch the Apple ‘It's Glowtime' event?

The Apple ‘It's Glowtime' event is scheduled for Monday, September 9, at 10 am PT / 1 pm ET in the USA. In India, viewers can watch the livestream of the Apple 2024 event from 10:30 pm IST on September 9.

How can I watch the Apple ‘It's Glowtime' event?

You can watch the event live on Apple's official website, YouTube channel, and through the Apple TV app. Apple will livestream the entire presentation online for global audiences.

Where will Apple host the September 9 event?

Apple will host the event at the iconic Steve Jobs Theater at its headquarters in Cupertino, California. This venue has been a home for Apple's major launches and serves as a hub for tech innovation.

Is Apple launching a new iPhone?

The iPhone 16 series is expected to be the highlight of the event. Apple is likely to unveil four new iPhone models, with anticipated upgrades to camera technology, processing power and display features. New colour options may also be unveiled.

What about the Apple Watch?

Apple may also reveal the Apple Watch Series 10, which will feature larger screen sizes, a thinner design and enhanced durability. There's also speculation about new health features, although some, like sleep apnoea detection, might not be ready yet.

Will there be updates to the AirPods lineup?

Apple is expected to announce the fourth-generation AirPods, which will feature better audio quality, improved noise cancellation and the inclusion of a USB-C port. For the first time, Active Noise Cancellation could be offered at a lower price point.

What software updates can be expected at the Apple ‘It's Glowtime' event?

Apple is expected to announce the release date for iOS 18 during the event, with the rollout happening shortly after. Additionally, updates for iPadOS 18, watchOS 11 and tvOS 18 are likely to be unveiled.

Are new accessories being launched by Apple on September 9?

As per Apple's tradition, new iPhone cases and Apple Watch bands are expected to be launched, with fresh colours and designs. These accessories will likely be available for purchase immediately following the event.

Will there be another Apple event in 2024?

Apple usually hosts another event in October with a focus on Mac and iPad updates. However, given the iPad event held this year in May, further iPad announcements might be minimal.

Stay tuned as Apple unveils its latest innovations at the ‘It's Glowtime' event on September 9. With the iPhone 16, Apple Watch Series 10, and more expected, the event is set to be a showcase of cutting-edge technology and exciting new products.