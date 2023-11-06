'Murderers,Thieves': Apple Employee Fired Over Antisemitic Instagram Post

Natasha Dach has now deleted her Instagram and LinkedIn accounts.

Tech giant Apple has fired an employee for posting anti-Semitic content on social media. In her post, Natasha Dach referred to herself as "a proud German" and made derogatory comments about Jewish people, calling them "murderers and thieves."

"For the few Zionists on my list that unfollowed me or plan to do, lol, u guys sometimes forget that I am a proud German," Ms Dach wrote, as revealed by StopAntisemitism, an organisation dedicated to combating anti-Semitism. “I know who you really are: murderers and thieves," she said.

"You sneak into countries, steal people's lives, jobs, homes, streets, push them, bully them, torture them. And when people act on it, you call it terrorism. You are doing this for generations. Invasion is the only thing you are capable of. You are the only terrorists, and history will note that this time!!" Ms Dach added.

StopAntisemitism also shared Ms Dach's LinkedIn page, which indicated her position at Apple as a Technical Specialist & Manager Apprentice.

They wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “Natasha Dach, an Apple employee, proudly states her German heritage and know-how of Jews: - sneaking in countries - stealing peoples lives - torturing others. Horrifying @Apple.”

Ms Dach has now deleted her Instagram and LinkedIn accounts.

StopAntisemitism later tweeted that she “is no longer an employee at Apple.”

StopAntisemitism later tweeted that she "is no longer an employee at Apple."

Liora Rez, the executive director of StopAntisemitism, revealed to The New York Post that their organisation learned about Natasha Dach's termination from a confidential source within Apple.

Some tech workers at Apple have openly expressed their views on the Israel-Hamas conflict, while CEO Tim Cook has remained silent on the matter. Apple's management reportedly took action by shutting down internal Slack channels used by both Muslim and Jewish employees after they posted verses from the Quran and organised protests.