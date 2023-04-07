Apple CEO Tim Cook Says He Gets Up At 5 AM To Read Customer Feedback

In January, it was announced that Mr Cook will be taking a massive pay cut in 2023.

Apple's Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook has revealed that he starts his day around 5 am religiously reading the feedback their customers have sent to the company. He said in an interview with GQ Magazine, "If you're in the business, like we are, of creating technology that really enriches people's lives - you want to know what it's doing. You want to know how people are feeling about it."

He further continued, "Of course, I get some complaints as well. Those are cool too because I want to stay grounded in terms of what our users are thinking, what they're feeling." The outlet further mentions that Mr Cook often forwards these emails to his employees.

He believes that client feedback inspires him since it gives him delight to know that Apple's technologies and products are making a positive difference in their lives. The executive also explained why customer ratings make his mornings better and drive him to do better. Sharing an example he said that a customer, who had an iPhone 14, informed him that the device's collision detection feature assisted him in calling for help when he went into a seizure. Mr Cook then emphasised the phone's Emergency Satellite Connectivity feature, which allows individuals to call for emergency services in locations where there is no mobile network.

Tim Cook is one of the few chiefs of a major technology company whose email address is open to the public, implying that the company is committed to giving a better product and ensuring Apple takes customer feedback into consideration.

In January, it was announced that Mr Cook will be taking a massive pay cut in 2023. Apple stated in the filing that the CEO requested a change following a shareholder vote on his pay contract. He will also receive fewer restricted stocks if he retires before 2026, according to the company's SEC filing.