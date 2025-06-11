Apple, Adidas Stores Looted As Los Angeles Protests Turn Violent

What began as protests against the immigration authorities-led raids in Los Angeles turned into a night of looting and vandalism on Tuesday. People attacked multiple stores, including Apple, Adidas, a nearby jewellery store, marijuana shops and a pharmacy, in the downtown area.

The protesters smashed the windows of the Apple Store on Broadway and stole multiple devices. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, where the alarms can be heard on stolen iPhones.

The displays on the devices read, "Please return to Apple Tower Theatre. This device has been disabled and is being tracked. Local authorities will be alerted."

Alarms blaring on multiple iPhones that were taken from the Apple store in downtown LA

Displays on the devices read

“Please return to Apple Tower Theatre

This device has been disabled and is being tracked. Local authorities will be alerted.” pic.twitter.com/rhMiaRXA9z — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) June 10, 2025

A group of people wearing masks and hoodies rushed into the store, grabbed as many things as they could, and quickly ran away with them. Some of the stolen items even fell on the streets as they attempted to escape.

Some also broke into the Adidas store and ran away with sneakers, while a mob smashed the windows of the nearby jewellery store and looted the items placed on the shelves, according to NBC 4. They also raided two marijuana shops and a pharmacy.

Other than this, people attacked the Japanese American National Museum and spray-painted things like F**k ICE and other graffiti on its windows, walls and a public outdoor exhibit showing the story of Japanese-American soldiers who fought for the US during World War II.

Mobs also attacked a sushi restaurant named Otoro Sushi in the neighbouring city of Little Tokyo. They barged into the restaurant and stole a computer monitor and other equipment, reported The NY Post.

According to the police, at least 14 people have been arrested for looting, and 96 others have been arrested for failure to disperse.

On Tuesday, an emergency curfew was imposed in downtown Los Angeles, with US President Donald Trump pledging to "liberate" the country's second-largest city from the "invasion" by a "foreign enemy".

It was the fifth continuous day of public protests in Los Angeles after the Trump administration launched a series of immigration raids on Friday. Demonstrators waved the flags of Mexico and other countries in solidarity with the migrants.