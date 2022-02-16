Apple Adds iPhone 6 Plus To Vintage List. What it means

Apple iPhone 6 Plus was launched alongside the 6 series in 2014.

Apple has added its iPhone 6 Plus to the vintage list, indicating that the product has run its complete cycle of production. The iPhone 6 Plus was launched more than seven years ago, alongside iPhone 6. Through it, Apple introduced the big screen iPhone to the market.

According to Apple, a product is added to the vintage list when the company stops distributing them for sale more than 5 and less than 7 years ago. The other products added to Apple's vintage list are: iPhone 4 (8GB), iPhone 4S, iPhone 4S (8GB), iPhone 5 and iPhone 5C.

Apple also has an obsolete list of products when it stops distributing them for sale for more than 7 years. “Monster-branded Beats products are considered obsolete regardless of when they were purchased,” it further said on the website.

According to Apple website, the company discontinues all hardware service for obsolete products, with the sole exception of Mac notebooks. The users of Mac notebooks are eligible for an additional battery-only repair period. Service providers cannot order parts for obsolete products, said Apple.

Adding a product to the vintage list doesn't mean that the support for the product will end. Apple authorised service centres will continue to offer repair service for iPhone 6 Plus.

The Apple Watch first generation (both 38mm and 42mm) have also been added to the vintage list by Apple. So is iPod and the earliest models of the iPad.

About iPhone 6 Plus

It is a part of the Apple iPhone 6 series, which was launched in 2014. It has an Apple A8 chipset and 5.5-inch screen.

The rear camera of iPhone 6 Plus is 8MP and a 1.2MP front camera. The phone offers 16GB storage and 1GB RAM.

The iPhone 6 Plus comes with a 2,915 mAh battery.