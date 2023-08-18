Anwar Ul Haq Kakar: 5 Facts About Pakistan's Caretaker Prime Minister

Balochistan lawmaker was elected to the Senate in 2018 and has also served as the spokesperson of the provincial government prior to his election to the upper house

Born in 1971 in the Muslim Bagh area of Qila Saifullah district of Balochistan.

Anwarul Haq Kakar is a member of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) -- a party considered close to the powerful establishment of the country.

Mr Kakar became the 8th interim prime minister of Pakistan.