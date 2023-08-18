Anwar Ul Haq Kakar: 5 Facts About Pakistan's Caretaker Prime Minister

New Delhi: Anwarul Haq Kakar has been sworn in as Pakistan's caretaker prime minister with an aim of establishing a neutral political set-up till the next general elections in the cash-strapped nation.
Here are 5 facts about Pakistan's caretaker Prime Minister:
Balochistan lawmaker was elected to the Senate in 2018 and has also served as the spokesperson of the provincial government prior to his election to the upper house
Born in 1971 in the Muslim Bagh area of Qila Saifullah district of Balochistan.
Anwarul Haq Kakar is a member of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) -- a party considered close to the powerful establishment of the country.
Mr Kakar became the 8th interim prime minister of Pakistan.
He started his career by teaching in a school in his native town and has done Master's in Political Science and Sociology from the University of Balochistan.
