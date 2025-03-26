Anti-Hamas Slogans Chanted In Gaza As Israel Intensifies Attacks

Hundreds of Palestinians chanted anti-Hamas slogans at a protest in northern Gaza on Tuesday calling for an end to the war with Israel, witnesses said.

"Hamas out" and "Hamas terrorists" were chanted by the mostly male protesters in Beit Lahia, where the crowd had gathered a week after the Israeli army resumed its intense bombing of Gaza following nearly two months of a truce.

