Anti-Hamas Slogans Chanted In Gaza As Israel Intensifies Attacks

"Hamas out" and "Hamas terrorists" were chanted by the mostly male protesters in Beit Lahia, where the crowd had gathered a week after the Israeli army resumed its intense bombing of Gaza following nearly two months of a truce.

Read Time: 1 min
Hundreds of Palestinians chanted anti-Hamas slogans at a protest in northern Gaza on Tuesday.
Gaza City:

Hundreds of Palestinians chanted anti-Hamas slogans at a protest in northern Gaza on Tuesday calling for an end to the war with Israel, witnesses said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Gaza, Israel Hamas War, Israel
