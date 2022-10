Anthony Blinken Hosts Diwali Reception At US State Department

Blinken said members of diverse communities help connect the US with populations abroad. (File)

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday hosted in-person Diwali reception after a gap of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This event, which follows the White House's biggest Diwali event on Monday, received guests from the diplomatic and religious communities, from the private sector and from all across civil society.

"Simply to you: it's an honour - an honour to host you at the State Department for this first in-person Diwali since before the pandemic," Mr Blinken said in his remarks at a Diwali reception.

"Over the past few days, Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists have decorated their homes with rangoli; they've shared sweets; they've given thanks through pooja; they've lit sparklers. All around the world, from the streets of New Delhi, to the parks of Kuala Lumpur, to right down the street at the White House, people have gathered to share in the simple joy of being around friends and family," he added.

Speaking to the diplomatic, and civil society members present at the reception, Blinken said they are playing an invaluable role in helping to connect the US with local populations abroad, and "by pushing us to do more to support religious freedom around the world."

On Monday, the White House hosted the biggest Diwali reception ever on Monday which also saw the presence of several Indian Americans from the Biden administration.

"We are honoured to host you. This is the first Diwali reception of this scale in the White House ever to be held. We have more Asian Americans than ever before in history and we want to thank you for making the Diwali celebration a joyous part of American culture," US President Joe Biden said during a reception to celebrate Diwali at the White House.

Mr Biden thanked the Asian American community in the US for making the Diwali celebration a joyous part of American culture.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)