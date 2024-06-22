Blinken Condemns Russia-North Korea Military Cooperation

Blinken condemned growing military cooperation between Russia and North Korea.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken condemned growing military cooperation between Russia and North Korea and reaffirmed the "vital" importance of the Seoul-Washington alliance during phone talks with his South Korean counterpart, his spokesperson said.

The call between Blinken and South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul came on Friday after Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un signed a "comprehensive strategic partnership" treaty on their cooperation in defence and other areas during their summit in Pyongyang on Wednesday, Yonhap news agency reported.

"The Secretary condemned deepening military cooperation between North Korea and Russia, including ongoing arms transfers that violate multiple UN Security Council resolutions, and reaffirmed the vital importance of the ironclad US-South Korea alliance in promoting peace, security, and prosperity around the world," Matthew Miller, the Spokesperson, said in a statement.

Blinken thanked Cho for Seoul's continued support for Ukraine while the two sides agreed to continue working together to address the "complex and evolving" security challenges posed by North Korea, as well as to support peace and stability in the South China Sea, according to Miller.

This week's summit between Putin and Kim has been a major source of concern for both Seoul and Washington due to its implications for regional and global security.

