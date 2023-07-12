Amid Threads' Soaring Popularity, Twitter CEO Hails 'Largest Usage Day' For The Platform

"There's only ONE Twitter. You know it. I know it," Ms Yaccarino said.

Taking a jibe at Meta's new social media app Threads, Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino claimed that Elon Musk-owned micro-blogging website "outdid" itself last week and even achieved its "largest usage day" since February.

"Don't want to leave you hanging by a thread... but Twitter, you really outdid yourselves! Last week we had our largest usage day since February," Ms Yaccarino tweeted on Tuesday adding, "There's only ONE Twitter. You know it. I know it".

Responding to her post, Elon Musk also predicted that the social media platform may hit an all-time (high) record this week. "Cumulative user-seconds per day of phone screentime, as reported by iOS & Android, is hardest to game. I think we may hit an all-time record this week," he said.

Notably, Threads is the biggest challenger yet to Musk-owned Twitter, which has seen a series of potential competitors emerge but not yet replace one of the world's biggest social media platforms, despite its struggles.

Ms Yaccarino's assertion comes amid a time when it has been reported that Threads surpassed 100 million signups in just five days and also dethroned ChatGPT as the fastest online platform to hit the milestone.

Twitter, on the other hand, has seen its traffic dip by some 11% compared to the same period last year, the New York Post reported.

The micro-blogging website responded to the launch of Threads by threatening to sue Meta, alleging that the platform used its trade secrets and other confidential information. Additionally, Elon Musk's lawyer Alex Spiro has also written to Mark Zuckerberg, accusing him of "unlawful misappropriation of Twitter's trade secrets and other intellectual property".

However, in response to this, Meta claimed that the engineering team at Threads does not include any former Twitter employees.