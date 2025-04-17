Amid Tariff War, Trump Says Confident Of Making "Very Good Deal" With China

'We're going to make a very good deal with China', US President Donald Trump said. When he was asked if the US should be worried since its allies are getting closer to China, he responded, "No".

"Nobody can compete with us," he adds. "I think we are going to make a very good deal with China."

Trump claimed that China was willing to have a meeting with the US.

"Had a very productive call with the President of Mexico yesterday. Likewise, I met with the highest level Japanese Trade Representatives. It was a very productive meeting. Every Nation, including China, wants to meet! Today, Italy!" he had said.

Donald Trump believes it is up to China, not the United States, to come to the negotiating table on trade, the White House said Tuesday, after the US president accused Beijing of reneging on a major Boeing deal.

"The ball is in China's court. China needs to make a deal with us. We don't have to make a deal with them," said a statement from Trump read out by Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt at a briefing.

"There's no difference between China and any other country except they are much larger," she added.

China told Washington on Wednesday to "stop threatening and blackmailing" after US President Donald Trump said it was up to Beijing to come to the negotiating table to discuss ending their trade war.

"If the US really wants to resolve the issue through dialogue and negotiation, it should stop exerting extreme pressure, stop threatening and blackmailing, and talk to China on the basis of equality, respect and mutual benefit," foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian said.

"China's position has been very clear. There is no winner in a tariff war or a trade war," Lin said. "China does not want to fight, but it is not afraid to fight."

Trump has slapped new tariffs on friend and foe, but has reserved his heaviest blows for China, with 145 percent on many Chinese imports, even as Beijing has retaliated with levies on US goods of 125 percent.