Advertisement

Amid Row Over Hitler Remark, Trump Says He Is "Not A Nazi"

"I'm not a Nazi. I'm the opposite of a Nazi," Trump told a boisterous crowd in Atlanta, one day after Donald Trump held a mega-rally in New York's famed Madison Square Garden that was widely condemned for racist remarks that his allies made during the event.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Amid Row Over Hitler Remark, Trump Says He Is "Not A Nazi"
Donald Trump told campaign supporters Monday in swing state Georgia that he is "not a Nazi".
Washington:

Donald Trump told campaign supporters Monday in swing state Georgia that he is "not a Nazi," pushing back on critics' accusations that the Republican is seeking to be an authoritarian American leader.

"I'm not a Nazi. I'm the opposite of a Nazi," Trump told a boisterous crowd in Atlanta, one day after he held a mega-rally in New York's famed Madison Square Garden that was widely condemned for racist remarks that his allies made during the event.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Donald Trump, Hitler, Nazi
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com