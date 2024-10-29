Amid Row Over Hitler Remark, Trump Says He Is "Not A Nazi"

Donald Trump told campaign supporters Monday in swing state Georgia that he is "not a Nazi," pushing back on critics' accusations that the Republican is seeking to be an authoritarian American leader.

"I'm not a Nazi. I'm the opposite of a Nazi," Trump told a boisterous crowd in Atlanta, one day after he held a mega-rally in New York's famed Madison Square Garden that was widely condemned for racist remarks that his allies made during the event.

