US journalist was shot dead in Ukraine, medic, witnesses said.

A US journalist was shot dead and another wounded on Sunday in Irpin, a frontline northwest suburb of Kyiv, medics and witnesses told AFP.

Russia-Ukraine War: AFP reporters in Irpin saw the body of the victim.

Danylo Shapovalov, a surgeon volunteering for the Ukrainian territorial defence, said one of the Americans died instantly and he had treated the other.

