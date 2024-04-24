Amazon Fined 10 Million Euros By Italy For Alleged Unfair Commercial Practices

Amazon was not immediately available for comment.

Italy's antitrust authority has fined two subsidiaries of Amazon 10 million euros ($10.70 million) for alleged unfair commercial practices, the regulator said on Wednesday.

According to the watchdog, Amazon has "significantly restricted consumers freedom of choice" by automatically pre-setting the 'Subscribe&Save' option, for regular scheduled deliveries rather than one-off purchases, for a wide selection of products.

"The pre-ticking of recurring purchase induces one to periodically buy a product - even without the effective need - thus limiting one's freedom of choice," the antitrust said in a statement.

