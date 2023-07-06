'All Assigned Targets Hit': Russia After Fresh Attack On Ukraine City

Russia attacked Ukraine's Lviv City on Thrusday, said officials.

Russia said Thursday its forces hit "all" assigned targets in Ukraine as Ukrainian authorities said a missile killed at least four people in the western city of Lviv.

"All assigned targets have been hit," the Russian defence ministry said, adding that its sea-based long-range "precision weapons" struck points of temporary deployment of Ukrainian troops and depots storing foreign-made armoured vehicles. No other details were provided.

