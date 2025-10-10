All About Vikram Rai, GE Aerospace CEO Who Will Attend NDTV World Summit 2025

The NDTV World Summit 2025, scheduled for October 17-18 in New Delhi, will host global leaders and innovators to discuss the challenges and opportunities shaping the next decade. Vikram Rai, CEO of GE Aerospace, South Asia, will take the stage for the session titled "The Future Takes Flight". Rai is expected to share insights into the future of aerospace technology, regional innovations, and strategies that are transforming the aviation and aerospace sectors.

Meet Vikram Rai

Vikram Rai is the CEO of GE Aerospace, South Asia. He is a seasoned business leader with nearly two decades of experience in the civil aerospace sector, covering airlines and airports.

He began his career at HBE-Aviosec, a start-up in the airports and broadcasting domain, where he held increasing responsibilities from 2002 to 2007. He then served as General Manager at Rolls-Royce.

Vikram Rai's Role In GE Aerospace

Vikram Rai joined GE Aviation in 2012 and has held several senior positions, including leading the commercial engines business for South Asia since 2017. In July 2023, he was appointed CEO, South Asia, GE Aerospace, responsible for expanding the company's presence across India and the region. Under his leadership, GE Aerospace secured some of the world's largest engine orders from local airlines.

Recognition And Achievements

In 2021, Vikram Rai was named to The Economic Times' "40 Under Forty" list of India's hottest business leaders. His leadership has been key to GE Aerospace's growth in India.

Education And Personal Life

Vikram Rai lives in New Delhi with his wife, Dr Arpita Mahajan Rai, an Assistant Professor of Anatomy, and their son. Outside work, he enjoys playing cricket whenever he finds the time.

He holds a bachelor's degree in electronics engineering from Kavikulguru Institute of Technology and Science, Nagpur University.

About NDTV World Summit 2025

The 2025 NDTV World Summit continues its tradition of bringing together thinkers, policymakers, and industry leaders. The theme this year is to explore risk, resolve, and renewal, aiming to foster dialogue and collaboration for a rapidly evolving global landscape. The event will be held in Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.